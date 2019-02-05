Hilton Head, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Michalove and his three-man crew at Outcast Sport Fishing hooked seven great white sharks in eight hours a few miles off the coast of Hilton Head, the Island Packet reported.
“I’ve never dreamed of seeing that many in one day,” Michalove said. “We found this spot where there was a plethora of great whites, like barracuda swarming a reef.”
Michalove said he “never even had time to eat a sandwich” in the eight hours they were at sea, the newspaper reported.
But Michalove said he wouldn’t want to do that because he wants to keep the shark’s safety their first priority. Michalove works with scientists at the Atlantic Shark Institute and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy by placing tracking devices on the sharks. He’s become an expert in the field, being one of the only fishermen in the world to consistently catch great white sharks on rod-and-reel, the Island Packet says.
The crew carefully placed tracking tags on four of the sharks before releasing each one. The devices send scientists data on the sharks’ movement, water temperature, depth, and preferred locations as the fish make their way through the Atlantic, the newspaper reported.
