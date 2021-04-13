GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Hire Dynamics will host a "HirePalooza" in April to fill around 100 jobs in Greenville
Hire Dynamics says that the event will happen on April 20 and 21 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. They add that the event will be at 101 Verdae Blvd. Greenville, SC.
According to Hire Dynamics, job seekers can book appointments in advance, walk in, or drive up to the branch. They can also use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app to start their registration process.
Coronavirus safety measures will include a drive-through interview option, social distancing and contactless transitions.
Hire Dynamics says that they put 500 people to work a day in Greenville and seeks talent in the following industries: manufacturing, contact centers, administrative and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.
