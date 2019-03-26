Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, March 26, Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair to fill industrial and manufacturing positions with companies in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Open interviews are being held and applicants are asked to bring a copy of their updated resume.
The job fair will be held today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Recruiting Solutions' office located at 124 Verde Boulevard Suite 103 in Greenville.
Interested job seekers who are unable to attend this hiring event are encouraged to apply online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.