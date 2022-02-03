SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cooper Standard is hosting a hiring event Feb. 3 for automotive manufacturing associates at their Spartanburg production facility.
The hiring event will be SC Works Spartanburg located at 220 East Kennedy Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The company said there are direct hire positions for second and third shifts available at this time. The schedule is a five 8-hour days or four 10-hour days per week with some overtime as needed.
We're told starting pay is $18.34 for second and third shifts. There is also a benefits package that includes four medical plans and two dental plans, free life insurance. 12 paid holidays, paid vacation, 401(k) plan with match and tuition assistance.
Drug screen and background checks and a GED or high school diploma are required.
