DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lowe’s is hiring for a new bulk distribution center that the home improvement store chain opened in Duncan.
According to a news release, the 1.3 million-square-foot facility will begin shipping appliances this week.
A spokesman said the facility is part of Lowe’s dedicated delivery network that will help improve and speed delivery to customers.
In addition to appliances, the center will also stock and ship riding mowers, grills and patio furniture to Lowe’s cross-dock facilities for last-mile delivery to customers. The center also will help re-stock inventory at more than 100 Lowe’s stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
Hiring is underway for more than 150 jobs at the facility via Saddle Creek Logistics Services.
Interested applicants can visit sclogistics.com/careers to learn more and apply for available positions.
