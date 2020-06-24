CDC director: Covid-19 has 'brought this nation to its knees'

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash.

 Elaine Thompson/AP

GREENVILLE, SC. (FOX Carolina) - Rossy Bedoya, a Hispanic community leader and advocate, says her people are still struggling.

 
“A lot of families are suffering because they don’t have money, or they don’t have energy to be out of the house, because they are sick,” she told FOX Carolina.
 
But she also says they’ve made a mess strides since the start of the pandemic.
 
“We are not going to kill the virus, but we are going to protect us,” Bedoya said.
 
She says in recent weeks they’ve ramped up their social distancing and sanitation education, even going so far as to discourage people from going into businesses in her community until owners get the message.
 
“We call people and say, hey if you enter into some business, and they are not using masks, turn around and go to another place,“ she said.
 
Part of that education is also coming from volunteers at organizations like United Way.
 
“We are using those translators if they don’t have Spanish speaking staff, to really be able to get a lot of those services to Hispanic families,“ said Deborah McKetty, Vice president of community impact at United Way.
 
McKetty says the language barrier preventing critical health information from getting out has been a root cause of issues in the Hispanic community. They have restaffed to get more bilingual operators and workers on their phone lines and in the field.
 
“Our Hispanic community is a large fabric of who we are here in Greenville,“ said Cindy McGrath, A programs and innovations manager with United Way.
 
McGrath adds— they are doing more than just passing along information. She works with crews on the ground to give afflicted families what they need to survive.
 
“We are hearing food. They need food. We are hearing they need help with utilities, rent, or housing assistance,” McGrath explained.
 
She and McKetty say getting these resources to families helps them stay at home to stop the spread.
 
“One of the great things we have heard actually, from those we have served, is ’ hey I know you did this for my friend, can you do this for me too?’” she said.

