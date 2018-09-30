GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Brandon United Methodist Church opened its doors for one last time Sunday morning.
According to their website, Brandon UMC was established in 1901 in the upper room of the Brandon Mill Co. Store and chartered in 1903.
The current building was built in 1906.
After serving the Greenville community for over one hundred years, the church permanently closed its doors.
