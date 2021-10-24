GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One historic Greenville neighborhood celebrated in a big way today with the first-ever Porchfest.
The Hampton-Pinckney District gave event goers the ability to see musical performances featuring local artists from the Upstate and sit on the front lawn.
“Probably about six or seven of us in the neighborhood started talking about it probably may or June, and kind of kicking around some ideas. This is our first year so we’ve got 14 performances, says Judy Benedict a member of the Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest committee.
The event committee and organizers were excited for this historical day in the historic district.
“We wanted to create an experience for the community where everybody can come out, stroll through a historic neighborhood, and really showcase some of the amazing talent that we have here in the upstate," says Amy Connor a member of the Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest committee.
The event organizers say this is on brand for their district because many neighborhoods across the country have done a Porchfest event.
It also aims to create a sense of pride for the neighborhood.
“The neighborhood dates back to the early 1850s. It was the very first National registered district in Greenville," says Benedict
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.