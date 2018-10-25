Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend you can head to the downtown airport to see vintage WWII planes including a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and P-51 Mustang.
The Collings Foundation's Wings of Freedom Tour is bringing extremely rare bomber and fighter aircraft for display as part of 110 city nationwide tour.
Beginning on Friday October 26, at 2:00 p.m. the planes from the Wings of Freedom Tour will be on display until October 28 at the Greenville Downtown Airport.
On display will be:
- B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine"
- B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft"
- B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" bombers
- P-51 Mustang "Toulouse Nuts"
Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out - $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 is requested for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft.
Visitors may also experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actually take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft.
Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. B-25 flights are $400 per person.
Get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighter! P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.
If you are interested in watching the planes land at the downtown airport, they will be landing in Greenville on Thursday around 5 p.m.
The Collings Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events that allows people to learn more about their heritage and history through direct participation. The Nationwide Wings of Freedom Tour is celebrating its 29th year and visits an average of 110 cities in over 35 states annually.
