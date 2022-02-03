ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a hit-and run accident that is causing a five-mile back up Thursday morning.
The crash happened at 6:13 a.m. along I-85 northbound near exit 40, according to troopers.
SCDOT said the crash caused the left two lanes to shut down.
Stay tuned for further updates.
