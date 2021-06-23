COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police say information gathered by agents investigating the death of a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family has led them to review a nearby unsolved hit-and-run death from six years ago. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby didn't say what that information is and why it might be connected to the shootings earlier this month of 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his 52-year-old mother Maggie. The mother of the 19-year-old Stephen Smith has told news outlets for the past six years that she thought her son was beaten to death and not hit by a vehicle in Hampton County and she thought someone in the area covered up the crime.
