GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County voters offered their voice on who the next sheriff would be, on Tuesday night. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Republican Hobart Lewis and Democrat Paul Guy faced off at the polls. Both men are former employees of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Guy went on to become an activist in the community. Lewis continued on to the Greer Police Department before taking a break from law enforcement.
Guy took to the stand on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. to congratulate Hobart Lewis on winning the election, and securing majority of the votes.
