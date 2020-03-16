GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hobart Lewis was sworn in as sheriff of Greenville County in a small ceremony Monday morning.
Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Clerk of Court Paul Wickensimer officiated as Lewis' family and a small number of GCSO workers looked on.
Lewis released this statement in a news release following the swearing in:
“I am delighted to be the new Sheriff of Greenville County and thank the good Lord for putting me in this position. Rest assured I will do everything in my power to uphold my responsibility as Sheriff in such a way that our agency’s obligations as first responders, investigators and public servants fulfills our community’s expectations of service. I look forward to getting to work”.
Lewis, a Republican, defeated Paul Guy, a Democrat, in the March 10 special election.
PREVIOUSLY -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.