HODGES, SC (FOX Carolina) - After the National Weather Service reported a possible tornado in Greenwood County, families are taking a look at the damage to their homes and businesses.
Christy Ward and her 11-year-old daughter Presley are grateful to be alive after a tree fell on top of their car while they were inside on Johns Creek Road, in Hodges.
"I had my child with me. So, I was terrified," Ward said.
She describes one of the scariest moments of her life.
"We started to try to leave and try to go get her sister from school," Ward said, "[We] saw the trees blowing. So, I told her, 'We don't have time.' And so, I tried to back up. And then, this tree broke and fell on top of my car. And we were stuck."
The were able to save themselves by crawling out the other side.
"We got out on the passenger's side," Ward said," It was a nightmare. And you see, everything's gone."
The car is ruined, and the damage to her home is extensive. The trampoline overturned, several trees are down, debris surrounds her home, and many parts of the place are bent or caved in.
Presley's father Coley Harter rushed into town to be there with them.
"It is a 23-minute ride from Ninety Six to here. And it took me eight minutes to get here," Harter said.
He says he's grateful to still be able to embrace his daughter.
"I immediately, immediately grabbed my child, hugged her, made sure she was OK," Harter said, "I'm truly thankful to God that everyone is OK."
Ward said there wasn't much left to salvage in her home. She plans to stay with her niece until she gets back on her feet.
"I don't really know what we're going to do," Ward said.
Ward says she doesn't have insurance, and they're grateful for any help they can get. The Red Cross has stepped in to help the Ward family along with neighbors, family and other loved ones.
