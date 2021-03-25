Hodges, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers say a springtime, "fall festival", will have lots to offer including food, music and rides and it's all happening in Hodges starting in April.
The Hodges Outdoor Festival will take place on April 23 and April 24. The town says the festival will feature food trucks, live music, and carnival rides on both days. We're told 30-40 vendors will be set up along Main Street and live music entertainment is scheduled throughout the day on Saturday. The Jake Bartley Band will be the headliner for Friday evening and Odyssey Show Band for Saturday.
The festival kicks off Friday evening beginning at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday the festival will pick up starting at 9 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. that night.
