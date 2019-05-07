GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Hands on Greenville said the 25th-annual HOG Day was the best year yet.
Organizers said United Way Hands On Greenville Day is the largest annual of service in the state of South Carolina.
On May 4, 60 teams and more than 4,400 volunteers joined United Way to complete 128 service projects across our community. Their hard work generated an estimated economic impact of nearly $450,000 for Greenville County.
Organizers said the service projects were spread throughout the county, from Travelers Rest to Greer, Berea to Simpsonville and everywhere in between.
