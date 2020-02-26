GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A hole that had the entrance to the McDonald’s on West Wade Hampton Blvd near Memorial Drive Extension closed, has since expanded, forcing the closure of the entrance to the Pizza Hut next door.
On Wednesday morning, crews were working on repairing the hole. At this time, the entire front parking lot of the Pizza Hut is closed off.
Back in January our crew saw a large hole next to the driveway to the McDonalds and to the edge of the parking lot of the neighboring Pizza Hut. A section of retaining wall also appeared to be damaged.
Workers at the Pizza Hut told our photojournalist at that time that the sinkhole opened about two weeks prior and was not affecting their business.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the city of Greer for additional information.
