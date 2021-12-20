FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Flat Rock Lights annual Christmas Holiday Fundraiser is happening to raise money for animal rescues.
The annual fundraiser started on December 19 and will end on December 23. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and is located at East Boxwood Loop.
The even includes more than 30,000 Christmas lights along with free hot chocolate and homemade cookies.
This year the fundraiser plans to raise money for The Grey Angel Project--an animal rescue located in Fletcher, North Carolina. This is part of the Charlie's Angel's Animal Rescue.
They are hoping to raise at least $20,000.00.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.