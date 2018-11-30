GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville has released its calendar of Holiday Happenings for the 2018 Christmas season.
Below is the city’s list of holiday-themed events.
Night of Lights
- Friday, November 30
- 5 – 8 p.m.
- Main Street, from Court to Broad
- The event features the official Christmas tree lighting, food trucks and vendors, live holiday music and a special visit from Santa Claus. Additional Christmas lights will be lit in the city, and United Community Bank Ice on Main will offer a special glow skate. All skaters will receive glow sticks and a voucher to return to the rink at a discounted rate.
- Officials said this event will take place even if it rains.
Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
- Saturday, December 1
- 6 p.m.
- Main Street, from Augusta to North
- The parade’s grand marshal will be Furman University President Elizabeth. It will feature more than 80 musical marching units, elaborately decorated floats, and Santa Claus. The parade is free to the public. Officials said prime seating will be located from the Main Street Bridge south toward Falls Park.
- The parade will go on, even if it rains, city officials said.
Window Display Contest
- Downtown merchants will transform their windows into holiday scenes and people can vote for their favorite window display from December 1 - 15 on the city’s Facebook page. Contest winners will be announced on December 19.
Christmas Carolers
- Caroling groups will stroll along Main Street singing holiday favorites the weekends of December 8 and 15.
Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies – Holiday Edition
- Wednesday, December 12
- 6 p.m.
- Falls Park
- The classic film A Christmas Story will be screened under the stars for free. People are encouraged to come early with lawn chairs and blankets. The event will also feature holiday trivia and food vendors: Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn, Mobile Meltdown and Coffee Underground.
Plaza Decorations
- City officials said they are partnering with ONE City Plaza businesses to transform NOMA Square, ONE City Plaza, Graham Plaza and West End Plaza with unique holiday lights and decorations.
Parking Promotions
- December 14, 15, 16 & 17 – Free parking at the Broad Street Garage, Richardson Street Garage and West Washington Street Deck.
- December 21 & 22 – Free parking at the Broad Street Garage, Richardson Street Garage and West Washington Street Deck.
- December 23, 24 & 25 – Free parking at all City parking facilities.
- January 1 – Free parking at all City parking facilities.
