ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Holiday Ice is keeping the Christmas feeling alive in Anderson for another month.
The annual pop-up ice rink in Carolina Wren Park is back for another year and offering extended hours this week.
You can lace up your skates and hit the ice from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. now through Thursday. The rink will stay open until 9 p.m. on New Years Day.
Staff members have implemented COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required once inside the gate and encouraged for skates. A hand sanitizer station is set up at the skate rental booth and staff will be counting to ensure they stay under capacity.
Admission is $5 for ages seven and up, while younger children can skate in the kiddie area for $3.
