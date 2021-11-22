GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is introducing a new tradition for you and your family to enjoy this holiday season!
Holidays at Zoo features holiday lights and music, holiday village at night, and animals will be out during the day.
Opening weekend for the event is Dec. 17 through Dec. 23 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The second weekend to see the lights is Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.
"Holidays at the Zoo will allow you to immerse yourself into a winter wonderland of twinkling lights, music, and holiday cheer," said the zoo.
