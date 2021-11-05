GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville is getting a new holiday tradition this year: The Kringle Holiday Village at Fluor Field!
The Kringle Holiday Village is a European-style holiday market to be held at Fluor Field on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, according to the Rotary Club of Greenville.
Organizers said the event will feature artisan vendors, rides, entertainment, food and a biergarten. Entertainment options will include musical options like live bands, choirs, carolers, and DJs, as well as jugglers, magicians and balloon artists, inflatables, crafts for children, light displays, photo opportunities, and visits with Santa.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the numerous charitable organizations the Rotary Club of Greenville supports throughout the year in Greenville County.
"The experience will truly offer something for everyone, from children and parents to shopaholics looking for the perfect gift, from foodies and festival fans to those simply seeking the perfect day or night out. The diverse vendor list, including local potters, bakers, jewelry makers, crafters, seamstresses, artists, carpenters, ornament weavers, glass blowers, candle makers and personal care product makers, among others will give attendees a unique opportunity to support local small businesses," organizers said.
