HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville has an interim police chief as city leaders search for a more permanent leader for the force.
On Thursday, city manager John Connet named Bill Hollingsed as interim chief for HPD. Hollingsed was most recently the longtime chief of Waynesville PD and is now serving as the executive director of the NC Association of Chiefs of Police.
The announcement comes more than a week after outgoing police chief Herbert Blake announced he was moving to a new role as chief deputy with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
“Bill Hollingsed brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position,” said Connet. “We believe he will be a great fit for the department and the community as we begin our search for a permanent successor.”
Hollingsed retired from his role as WPD chief in 2019 after more than two decades leading the department. Previously, he served as the police chief for Western Carolina University, and before that spent a decade serving with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida. A news release from the City of Hendersonville cites extensive law enforcement experience, community police innovations, and strengthening relationships between the public and police.
"I am looking forward to working with the men and women of the HPD, local officials, and the community at large,” said Chief Holllingsed. “The transition period between Chiefs in a Police Department can be looked at as an opportunity to examine and analyze ways to increase communication and cooperation between the agency and the community that we serve. I truly look forward to meeting and working with individuals throughout the City of Hendersonville."
Hollingsed assumes the role of interim chief on August 24. The news release promises details regarding the selection process for the next chief will be presented to the city council during the upcoming September 3 meeting.
