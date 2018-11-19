Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m., Spartanburg District One will be taking part of a relocation drill involving students from Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School.
Sandra Williams, communications officer for District One, says local and county police, fire and emergency responders will be participating in the drill.
Beginning at 9:00 a.m. all students and staff will load school buses and will be transported to Chapman High School.
Law enforcement and fire departments will assist in blocking traffic to allow buses to exit the school campus efficiently.
Once at the high school, the buses will unload, and once accounted for, will immediately return to Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary to resume their normal school day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.