WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) Hollywild Animal Preserve in Wellford has been granted permission to open up a drive-through 'deer park' thanks to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
According to a press release, the park's opening is aimed at providing a family-friendly activity that can take place in the safety of people's cars. Visitors will be able to see and feed hundreds of deer, sheep, donkeys, alpacas, waterfowl, etc.
Other animals include bears, camels, emus, Tank the white rhino, and other animals - all from their own cars!
"Our personal confinement at the preserve has been rewarded daily by the beauty of the setting and the animals that surround us. We feel like we have a slice of paradise in our back yard. We thought that sharing this blessing could contribute a little grain of sand to the well being of families in our area during the current unprecedented circumstances," said Lucia Meeks, co-founder of Hollywild.
The park will ask visitors to remain inside their cars throughout their entire visit, so as to observe social distancing protocols. With this in mind, access to restrooms will not be permitted.
Visitors can come to the park every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting May 15 through August 16, 2020.
Weather permitting, the preserve will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adult admission is $8, while seniors and children are $6.
For more information, click here.
