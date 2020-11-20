Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Walhalla Fire Department are investigating after a propane fire destroyed a home in Walhalla.
The Walhalla Fire Chief tells us the call came in Friday morning for a structure fire on Abbott Lane just before 9 a.m.
According to him, a propane company was at a home refilling a propane tank when the tank caught fire, spreading to the home.
We're told at the time of the fire, none of the three people who live there were present, but the house is a total loss.
Firefighters tell us the individual who was refilling the tank had to be air lifted to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.
Firefighters say it took about an hour to get the fire under control. Seneca, West Union, and Oconee County fire departments all responded to assist.
More news: McDowell Co. deputies searching for runaway teen, missing now more than a week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.