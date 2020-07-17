(FOX Carolina) – Both Home Depot and Lowe’s announced Friday that masks will be required in their home improvement stores nationwide beginning next week.
Lowe’s new rule goes into effect on July 20 and Home Depot will follow on July 22.
Roughly 85 percent of Home Depot stores already require facial masks in compliance with local and state regulations, and all Home Depot associates are required to wear masks in stores, distribution centers and other locations.
“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for The Home Depot in a news release.
Lowe’s said their employees are also required to wear masks and several stores already require customers to wear face coverings in accordance with local health guidelines.
Lowe’s will provide a mask to any customer who needs one at the customer service desk, while supplies last.
"As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO in a news release. "Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them."
The Home Depot said their store associates will also be able to provide masks to customers without one.
