EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement,” has been arrested in Oregon.
The Eugene Police Department says officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute.
Police say they found 39-year-old Bryan sitting outside and his 27-year-old girlfriend at a neighboring apartment.
Police say Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911.
Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday and faces charges of strangulation and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.