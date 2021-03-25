BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Berea Fire Department says they were called to Tucson Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a house on fire.
When fire officials arrived, they found flames in the back of the house and smoke coming through the vents in the roof.
After a further investigation, the fire department determined a lightning strike on the street caused the house fire.
Berea Fire Chief Gary Brock says the lightning bolt hit about 150 yards away from the home that caught fire, and traveled through power lines to the house.
"The one thing that I want to make sure everybody understands is always have working smoke detectors because even with a lightning strike you might not see it at the moment, you might hear it. But it might be something that's smoldering and is hidden in a spot and then some time later it flames up and then you'd have a fire," he said.
Matt Keck tells FOX Carolina he was looking out his window when the bolt hit across the street.
"It was pretty wild. There was like a click and then right after the click was a real loud explosion kind of a sound. It seems like I recall seeing a little bit of the initial flash because looking over immediately there's a very small wire fence that's hard to see but it glowed orange and then sparks just kind of burst and went everywhere," he recalled.
Keck says a few minutes later he noticed smoke coming from two houses down and called 9-1-1 to report the fire.
Fire officials say no injuries from the fire or the lightning strike were reported, although a girlfriend of one of the people who lives in the home that caught fire says two cats died as a result.
