JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man accused of attacking an elderly couple in their home is dead after the 82-year-old husband fought back.
The couple told the Aiken County Sheriff's Office the man forced his way into their home in Jackson on Monday afternoon and attacked them with a knife.
Authorities say the assailant cut a 79-year-old woman on her forehead before her husband stopped the attack by repeatedly striking the intruder with the butt of a firearm.
A coroner says the suspect died Monday night at a hospital and an autopsy will be conducted.
Authorities identified him as 61-year-old Harold L. Runnels Jr.
