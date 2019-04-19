NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Downed trees and twigs were scattered across Newberry County today after a possible tornado moved through. It caused significant damage to several properties along Old Newberry Highway.
Those who live in the area said the wind was so loud it sounded like a freight train was going through their yard.
Afterwards, trunks were found snapped in half and shingles and siding was ripped from homes.
The wind was even enough to take out entire structures, like Donna Turpie's family chicken house and trailer.
"It came through and demolished the back end," she said.
Still, they are feeling grateful no one was hurt.
"I was just getting ready to build my house right up there, thank goodness its not up yet but it did a lot of damage down here," Turpie said. "It looks like it came through up to my moms. She's got a lot of damage and a lot of tree limbs down and we currently don't have any electricity."
Just down the street, siding was missing and a swing set was uprooted.
The family next door said it ended as quickly as it started.
"We got the alerts on our phones that there was a tornado in our area, less than two minutes later we heard a loud freight train noise only lasted for less than a minute," said Jim Allen. "Wind was very high, rain. We couldn't even see out the windows because the rain was so heavy."
He said they just stuck it out on the couch. In his mind, they knew they'd be blessed.
"My wife just asked me what we were going to do and I told her there's not a lot we can do," Allen said. "The Lord was going to take care of us. We already asked him to take care of it and he did."
