Home-school student kicks her way into Gaffney High School history book

GAFFNEY (FOX Carolina)- Anna Grace Coopoer is working on her footwork. Soon, she'll be kicking around a soccer field at Spartanburg Methodist College because she just scored a soccer scholarship.
“She puts forth 110 percent effort," Deanna Cooper said.
When her coach nominated her for the Gaffney High School Hall of Fame, her family was very proud.
“A lot of time, a lot of energy, a lot of practice of course," she said.
Deanna Cooper is Anna Grace's mother and teacher because she's home-schooled. The state's Equal Access Law allows her to participate in public school extracurricular activities, like sports.
“Over the past couple of years her focus was that she wanted to be able to play at the college level," Deanna Cooper said.
Anna Grace played basketball at Gaffney High and her soccer skills earned her several awards, including MVP.
“Her coach felt very confident when she submitted her name," Deanna Cooper said.
However, the Coopers received a letter, which stated Anna Grace wouldn't be eligible for the Hall of Fame.
The letter sent by the Gaffney High School principal states administrators review nominations to ensure eligibility. It reads:
"All Hall of Fame inductees have been seniors enrolled in and attending classes at GHS."
It goes on to state:
"Because Anna Grace is not a GHS student, she was not eligible for the Hall of Fame."
“For our family it was disheartening because Anna Grace had earned it," Deanna Copper said.
The Coopers filed an appeal with Donald Andrews, the school district's interim superintendent who overturned the principal's decision.
“Based on the information that we had presented. Also, because unfortunately there were no written rules and policies in place that Anna Grace would be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Deanna Cooper said.
Now, Anna Grace has made a move into the history books.
Anna Grace will be inducted into the Gaffney High School Hall of Fame during a special induction ceremony at the school district office on Wednesday, June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.