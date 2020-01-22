SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - There is a new court system in the city of Spartanburg that is address the needs of their homeless population.
It's held inside the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen at 136 S. Forest Street.
Anyone who is currently homeless or at risk of homelessness can have their day in a special court, where they will be referred to resources that may address the reason they are standing in front of a judge in the first place.
Judge Erika McJimpsey, with the City of Spartanburg says, "the judicial court system is not set up for rehabilitation. The criminal justice system, unless you are dealing with juvenile issues, is not set up for rehabilitation; it's set up for punishment."
This homeless court meets once a month to connect those who might be homeless or at the risk of becoming homeless with resources that can solve their problems.
Chris Brough, attorney, says "the reality is that you can’t house the homeless population in jail. It is not a good long-term solution and if no one steps forward to help these folks, they will continue to come back to square one again and again."
Brough's client Don Smith is charged with shoplifting about about $13 in items from Walmart.
The items were recovered by police, so he doesn't have to pay restitution.
One man who appeared before the judge in homeless court is also charged with shoplifting $100 in groceries. He will have to pay that amount back to Walmart.
Smith is working to set some goals so that he is never in this position again.
Smith says, "it is wonderful to have somebody there to help. It’s wonderful to have somebody like a judge to help you."
This program work with local organizations to help find employment and affordable housing as well as health care for physical and mental health.
Judge McJimpsey says she will do what she can to make sure they know there are people who will stand behind them.
"It is not easy we are aware of that but there are service providers here and people who will push you as long as you are willing to do the work, we are willing to stand behind you and I want to apply both of you for working really hard to put your lives back together. I am really proud of you," Judge McJimpsey says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.