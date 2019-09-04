GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Humane Society and Greenville County Animal Care said pets fleeing Hurricane Dorian's path have been arriving at the shelters and adoptions are urgently needed.
Animals began arriving on August 30 at the Greenville Humane Society. 12 dogs initially arrived. On Wednesday, officials said 50 more pets were brought in from partner shelters on South Carolina's coast.
See the animals available to adopt at www.greenvillehumane.com/adopt.
You can also make monetary and item donations at www.greenvillehumane.com/make-a-donation.
Meanwhile, Greenville County Animal Care said about 70 animals while be en route to shelters in Chicago Wednesday afternoon as the shelter makes room for pets from the coast.
11 dogs are expected to arrive from Horry County Wednesday and officials said the shelter will likely see much larger numbers of incoming animals when the storm hits.
RELATED - Anderson County P.A.W.S. takes in kitties fleeing Hurricane Dorian, in need of loving homes
