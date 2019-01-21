Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Complete strangers are now calling each other 'family."
They came together because of one woman named Ms. Gay Booker. She is 62 years old and homeless.
"Every time I asked of the Lord, son of God to stay with me and keep me safe and keep me from freezing," Booker said.
Booker said she's been homeless for five months. Buried under pounds of blanket, seen around Greenville County, she said she got cold, she would pray.
"Sometimes I would sleep during the day, because I got a little scared to sleep at night, when there's nobody around."
The Parker District Fire Department said they noticed her when they would run calls around the county. Something stood out about this woman.
"We would go down Whitehorse, Anderson Road and she would salute us every time in the firetruck," Captain Shane Walton said.
Walton wasn't the only first responder who noticed Booker. Chief deputy Tom Thomas said he was at a gas station one afternoon when Booker approached him. She thanked him for his service and they began to talk. Thomas said she went out of her way to thank him when she appeared to have so little.
"I gave her a few items, tears started coming out of her eyes and she just started giving me hugs," Thomas said. He came back with supplies on Sunday and interest on how to help Booker grew. The firefighters took to social media and word spread like wildfire. They said it even reached people overseas. Closer to home, it got to one Upstate radio host, QL with 96.3 The Block.
"As soon as I saw that story I got my things I left Spartanburg and came to Greenville," QL said. "I found her sort of in front of a store front."
He approached her and ended up packing up what little she did have and put her temporarily up in a hotel.
When I came, she said you were my angel, you are my miracle. And really she's my miracle," QL said. "She calls me her grand boy now. and I call her my grandmommy."
Ms. Gay hasn't called a place home since her own burned down over a month ago on Jamison Road in Greenville.
What the Parker District Fire Department didn't realize was they've rescued Ms. Gay before. They were the first responders who responded to her house fire.
"It's crazy how it came full circle," Walton said.
"They were angels who came to my rescue," Booker said.
Booker will remain in a hotel for the next few days as plans for permanent living arrangements are met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.