GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County woman says she's unhurt after a car slammed into a front room at her home Sunday evening.
We first heard about the scene on Skipton Street around 8:20 p.m. from a tipster who sent us a photo. When we got on scene, the vehicle was removed from the scene, but damage to the home was visible.
FOX Carolina spoke with Vanessa Anderson, the homeowner. She told us she was the only person at home and at the back of the house at the time. She also told us the driver was with paramedics, but that person's condition was unknown. However, Anderson did tell us no injuries were reported.
"It sounded like a boom," she told us. "And it went through the house, one of the rooms, and then it hit the garage and hit a car."
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. We've reached out to them for details but have not heard back from them yet.
