SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The wind picked up Wednesday afternoon as clouds lurked above Ted McFarland.
So he moved faster and hoped to beat the rain.
“It was a real mess back there,” McFarland said.
He lives in Seneca and one is one of many hit hard by a tornado that tore off his roof and whipped through his neighborhood.
“My wife said she saw the sky looking green and was getting out of bed curious as to what it was and then all of a sudden just wooosh- everything just blew away,” McFarland said.
Now, there’s another possible storm and that’s why McFarland wrestled with tarps to try and save what’s left.
“I really don’t want the wood, you know continuing to get wet, and wet, and wet. I’d like it to dry out so I can start putting some drywall back up here,” he said.
It’s a similar concern with neighbors and for building code inspectors.
“We’re in the roofing stage now, we’re issuing probably close to 100 roofing permits so far right now.,” BJ Klaren said.
“We come out, we do our inspections- a quick inspection, to kinda check on the structures to make sure they’re safe to occupy or not occupy,” Klaren said.
Some homes are tagged unsafe, while others are issued permits.
“I’ve never seen this much damage in one area,” Klaren said.
Klaren said the tornado shifted homes from foundations and there’s other structural damage that can’t be seen just by look at homes and other buildings.
“It’s going to take awhile to rebuild, but you know, Seneca strong, and they’re going to come back,” Klaren said.
That’s why McFarland needs to be showered with sunshine and not another storm.
