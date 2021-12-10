SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office were also on scene on Ben's Creek Road.
According to the coroner's office, 38-year-old Antonio Vanoy Hill Jr. was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m.
The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, December 11.
According to deputies, there is no further information at this time.
If anyone has information regarding this case contact Investigator Kevan Kyle at (864) 503 - 4607 or email him a kkyle@spartanburgcounty.org.
A tip can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submit it at www.crimestopperssc.com.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
