Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating following a fatal shooting late Monday night.
According to Anderson County Coroner's Office, the shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. at a home on Evergreen Street.
We're told both EMS and deputies responded to the scene.
Coroner Greg Shore says the victim, identified as 49-year-old Jesse James Banks III, was found unconscious laying in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. We're told that Banks was pronounced dead on scene.
Shore says the death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Deputies with the sheriff's office say a suspect in the case has been detained and they don't believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Both the sheriff's office and coroner's office are investigating the death.
