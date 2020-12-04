(FOX Carolina) - Honda dealerships in the Carolinas are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the 12th year in a row, all for a good cause!
The Honda Dealers of the Carolinas Association are partnering with the Marines to fill up vehicles with toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. Anyone can stop by their local Honda dealer from November 9 through December 12 to donate any new, unwrapped toy to fill up the vehicle.
The association represents 55 dealers in both Carolinas, along with one dealer in Georgia. The goal of the partnership is to give as many toys to Toys for Tots as possible, which will then be given to kids who are less fortunate.
You can find your local Honda dealer in the association at this link.
