Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Honea Path and Belton Police departments teamed up Thursday night to apprehend a fugitive shortly after 9 p.m.
According to Belton Police Chief Robert Young, a Honea Path police officer initiated a traffic stop near the Abbeville, Anderson County line, but say the driver refused to pull over.
Police say the driver eventually stopped in a field in the 2600 block of Broadway Lake Road where he then fled on foot.
Belton Police were called in to assist with a K-9 unit. Police say K-9 Lubeck tracked down the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Larry Burns, in less than ten minutes in a nearby patch of woods.
Police say Burns was wanted by the South Carolina Parole, Probation and Pardon Services and was taken into custody without further incident.
In addition to outstanding SCPPP warrants, Burns is also charged with failure to stop for blue lights and additional traffic violations.
