HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Honea Path Fire Chief Jimmy Smith says they are investigating a suspicious structure fire at the old Chiquola Mill on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out along Chiquola Avenue around 4 p.m. Smith says that witnesses reported smoke coming from the area. When firefighters arrived there was a fire in the warehouse of the old Chiquola Mill. A debris fire behind the building was also burning.
A viewer shared photos of a ladder truck dousing the mill area.
Smith says the fire is suspicious because "there is no electricity, didn’t have a thunderstorm, didn’t see any other way it could have started without being suspicious.”
Multiple agencies responded to the fire including, Belton Fire Department, Williamson Fire Department, Friendship and Craytonville Fire Department and Fire Departments from Anderson County.
Officials contained the fire to the property, and no evacuations were ordered. Also, no injuries were reported either.
MORE NEWS - FBI warns making and buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards breaks the law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.