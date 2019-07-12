HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A local Upstate baseball team is headed to a national tournament and needs your help getting there!
This big accomplishment is a first and their parents are doing everything they can to make sure this is a trip to remember for the kids who worked so hard to win the state championship.
"They are the first team to make it all the way through the state tournament, the first team from honey a path to ever go to the Dixie youth World Series and so it really is a very special opportunity for our boys." the parents said.
Their parents say they've worked hard to get here.
"They never give up. They are committed, they are determined they always give their best effort and even when we are way down in the game they come out fighting heart ready to win and it’s really worked."
It worked landing them a spot at the championship.
"It is not their skill that is getting them there it is God and what he has given them and they are able to use their abilities to show others his love and show them in their lives" the parents added.
Now this team is celebrating, because they are headed to the Dixie Youth World Series in Louisiana.
"It was awesome and everybody started jumping around. [They were] Piling on people and yelling and the parents were crying and the coach… Well one coach was crying." a 9-year-old player said.
This Honea Path team won a sportsmanship award as well and they say they plan on taking that same attitude to Louisiana to win it all.
They have a gofundme where they are collecting donations to help them get to the World Series.
