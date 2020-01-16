Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Hong Kong Ballet is looking for 50 Greenville area ballet students to be part of its performance of ALICE (in wonderland) at the Peace Center on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Auditions will be open to dancers, boys and girls, ages 7-17 and held at the International Ballet Somerville Center at 2172 River Road on Saturday January 25.
The Peace Center says auditions will be conducted in three parts, each with their own requirements.
GROUP 1:
Ages 7-9 | Height: 4’1” to 4’11” | Minimum of 1 year ballet training
Registration: 12:15-12:45 p.m.; Audition: 1-2 p.m.
GROUP 2:
Ages 10-13 | Height: 4’3” to 5’1” | Minimum of 2 years ballet training
Registration: 1-1:45 p.m.; Audition: 2-3 p.m.
GROUP 3:
Ages 14-17 | Height: 4’7” to 5’5” | Minimum of 4 years ballet training; girls must dance en pointe
Registration: 1-1:45 p.m.; Audition: 3-4 p.m.
Organizers say there will be a $15 fee to audition and advanced registration is not required.
Casting will be announced within one week of the audition and rehearsals will be on Saturdays beginning February, 15.
