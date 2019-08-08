Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in 14 years, Hootie and the Blowfish will be releasing new music...today.
The band made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, they tweeted again saying their new album, Imperfect Circle, would be available everywhere beginning November 1, but if you pre-order an exlusive package now at Hootie.com you can heard their new song, Rollin' .
We have some news for you! Our new album, Imperfect Circle, will be available everywhere November 1! Preorder an exclusive package at https://t.co/UTCCn0Bgav today and hear our new song, Rollin', now. pic.twitter.com/ZqvHYU0ujN— Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 8, 2019
The band is still touring right now as part of their Group Therapy Tour.
Close to home you can still see them at the following locations:
- Charlotte, NC September 5
- Three shows in Columbia, SC September 11-13
For a complete list of tour dates, click here.
