COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Darius Rucker announced on Facebook Monday that Hootie and the Blowfish was getting back together for a new tour.
The Columbia, SC-based band are hitting the road in 2019 with Barenaked Ladies for the Group Therapy tour.
During an appearance on the Today Show, Rucker announced the band is also working on a new album coming out next year.
The tour will make at least 40 stops. It kicks off in Virginia Beach on May 30, 2019, per The State. The Group Therapy tour will end in Columbia, SC with a performance at Colonial Life Arena on Sept. 13, 2019.
