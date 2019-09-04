COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Hootie & the Blowfish said they will be matching fans’ donations when their Group Therapy Tour hits Columbia.
The band is encouraging concert attendees to give in-kind or monetary donations to three South Carolina nonprofits during their three-concert stint in Columbia and will be matching donations up to $20,000 per beneficiary for the following organizations:
- Sept. 11: 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, supporting military and first responders.
- Sept. 12: School supply drive aiding Richland County Public Education Partners & SC for Ed.
- Sept. 13: Food drive supporting Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Here are ways fans can give:
- Monetary donations will be accepted at all arena entry points on all three concert nights.
- Sept 12 concert: "Fill the bus" with school supplies at concert entry points
- Sept 13 concert: non-perishable food items accepted at concert entry points
- Online at www.HootieGives.org.
- Text SCHEROES, SCSCHOOLS and/or HARVEST to 44-321 to donate to each respective cause.
- Mail a check to Central Carolina Community Foundation (2142 Boyce Street, Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201).
Fans attending the Sept. 12 show in Columbia are encouraged to bring school supplies to “fill the bus” at the front entry doors with pencils, dry erase markers, copy paper, facial tissues and Clorox wipes, which will be distributed to area teachers.
Get tickets here.
The band’s tour continues through mid-October with additional stops in Las Vegas and the United Kingdom.
MORE NEWS - Dog chases after van after being abandoned on side of road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.