Landrum, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, a very special school opened in the Upstate for students living with autism.
Hope Academy, located at 424 North Highway 101 in Landrum, serves students from as young as two-years-old to young adults and offers classes to children all across the spectrum of autism.
The school offers programs ranging from ABA therapy, classroom options, adult employment, social groups, life skills, community outreach and professional training.
Susan Sachs said when she and Lisa Lane co-founded Project Hope, a school like this didn't exist, saying their was a void in services for mom's with children with autism in Greenville County.
On Tuesday, Hope Academy welcomed students ranging from pre-school to kindergarten, to high school. The opening marks the campus's seventh Upstate location, made possible thanks to a gift from some very generous donors.
