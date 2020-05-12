GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) All around the world, the Class of 2020 is having to celebrate graduation differently than they'd ever imagined - thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in the Upstate, school systems have been working hard to ensure their seniors know how proud of them their schools are.
Greenville County Schools says they, with tons of help from Lori Hoyer - a work-based learning coordinator for the school system - worked with the community to put together a series of encouraging videos.
"This particular class has had to make plenty of sacrifices due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools said.
So, GCS and Hoyer reached out to mayors, business people, TV personalities and a former Clemson Tiger mascot to help them in their project for their seniors.
"Hope for the Future" includes uplifting messages from those around the community. The videos will be posted all week long on the Greenville County Schools Facebook Page and Twitter account.
Tuesday's message was one from Greenville Mayor Knox White.
The class of 2020 will also receive the messages via email in their GCS Backpacks.
