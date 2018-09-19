HORRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Horry County woman says a rescue team saved her life after she became trapped in floodwaters.
Longs resident Kimberly Smith said she was driving her car Tuesday morning when she realized the water was too high and she couldn't get out of her neighborhood.
Smith said she then called 911, who sent the National Guard and a high-water vehicle. The crew was then dispatched to another rescue in the same neighborhood.
As the vehicle turned around, Smith said the truck went off the road and began to sink.
Another high-water vehicle was sent to the scene and Smith said firemen carried her on their shoulders in chest-deep water to get her to safety.
"They sent another high water vehicle out and the fireman carried me on his shoulders to get to the other vehicle. We made it out but it was a traumatic experience," Smith said.
She is in a safe area now and says she wants to thank the Miami-Dade Fire rescue that helped her to safety.
"I want to give credit to the crew who helped me during this rescue," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.